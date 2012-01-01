Криптографические хэши

Материал из Russian Underground

Используются в некоторых программах для сравнения подписи правильного кода. См. хэширование

Группа шифров CRC

CRC - Cyclic redundancy code (циклический избыточный код). Алгоритмы предназначены для идентификации последовательности данных, суть хэшированием последних.

CRC16

/* Name : CRC-16 CCITT Poly : 0x1021 x^16 + x^12 + x^5 + 1 Init : 0xFFFF Revert: false XorOut: 0x0000 Check : 0x29B1 ("123456789") MaxLen: 4095 байт (32767 бит) - обнаружение одинарных, двойных, тройных и всех нечетных ошибок */ unsigned short Crc16(unsigned char *pcBlock, unsigned short len) { unsigned short crc = 0xFFFF; unsigned char i; while (len--) { crc ^= *pcBlock++ << 8; for (i = 0; i < 8; i++) crc = crc & 0x8000 ? (crc << 1) ^ 0x1021 : crc << 1; } return crc; }

CRC32

Алгоритм CRC32 основан на примитивном полиноме 0xEDB88320 (зеркальное отображение полинома 0x04C11DB7). Реализация на языке Си:

#include <stddef.h> #include <stdint.h> /* Name : CRC-32 Poly : 0x04C11DB7 x^32 + x^26 + x^23 + x^22 + x^16 + x^12 + x^11 + x^10 + x^8 + x^7 + x^5 + x^4 + x^2 + x + 1 Init : 0xFFFFFFFF Revert: true XorOut: 0xFFFFFFFF Check : 0xCBF43926 ("123456789") MaxLen: 268 435 455 байт (2 147 483 647 бит) - обнаружение одинарных, двойных, пакетных и всех нечетных ошибок */ uint_least32_t Crc32(unsigned char *buf, size_t len) { uint_least32_t crc_table[256]; uint_least32_t crc; int i, j; for (i = 0; i < 256; i++) { crc = i; for (j = 0; j < 8; j++) crc = crc & 1 ? (crc >> 1) ^ 0xEDB88320UL : crc >> 1; crc_table[i] = crc; }; crc = 0xFFFFFFFFUL; while (len--) crc = crc_table[(crc ^ *buf++) & 0xFF] ^ (crc >> 8); return crc ^ 0xFFFFFFFFUL; }





Группа шифров MD

Все хэш-функции группы MD разработаны сотрудником RSA Laboratories Рональдом Ривестом. MD2, MD4 и MD5 являются 128-битными. MD4 и MD5 завоевали пользователей очень быстро. Долгое время MD5 считался очень надежным хэшем. Исходные коды общие для всех примеров:

/* GLOBAL.H - RSAREF types and constants */ /* PROTOTYPES should be set to one if and only if the compiler supports function argument prototyping. The following makes PROTOTYPES default to 0 if it has not already been defined with C compiler flags. */ #ifndef PROTOTYPES #define PROTOTYPES 0 #endif /* POINTER defines a generic pointer type */ typedef unsigned char *POINTER; /* UINT2 defines a two byte word */ typedef unsigned short int UINT2; /* UINT4 defines a four byte word */ typedef unsigned long int UINT4; /* PROTO_LIST is defined depending on how PROTOTYPES is defined above. If using PROTOTYPES, then PROTO_LIST returns the list, otherwise it returns an empty list. */ #if PROTOTYPES #define PROTO_LIST(list) list #else #define PROTO_LIST(list) () #endif

Программа-тест для хэширования. Именно так производится хэширование:

/* MDDRIVER.C - test driver for MD2, MD4 and MD5 */ /* Copyright (C) 1990-2, RSA Data Security, Inc. Created 1990. All rights reserved. RSA Data Security, Inc. makes no representations concerning either the merchantability of this software or the suitability of this software for any particular purpose. It is provided "as is" without express or implied warranty of any kind. These notices must be retained in any copies of any part of this documentation and/or software. */ /* The following makes MD default to MD5 if it has not already been defined with C compiler flags. */ #ifndef MD #define MD MD5 #endif #include <stdio.h> #include <time.h> #include <string.h> #include "global.h" #if MD == 2 #include "md2.h" #endif #if MD == 4 #include "md4.h" #endif #if MD == 5 #include "md5.h" #endif /* Length of test block, number of test blocks. */ #define TEST_BLOCK_LEN 1000 #define TEST_BLOCK_COUNT 1000 static void MDString PROTO_LIST ((char *)); static void MDTimeTrial PROTO_LIST ((void)); static void MDTestSuite PROTO_LIST ((void)); static void MDFile PROTO_LIST ((char *)); static void MDFilter PROTO_LIST ((void)); static void MDPrint PROTO_LIST ((unsigned char [16])); #if MD == 2 #define MD_CTX MD2_CTX #define MDInit MD2Init #define MDUpdate MD2Update #define MDFinal MD2Final #endif #if MD == 4 #define MD_CTX MD4_CTX #define MDInit MD4Init #define MDUpdate MD4Update #define MDFinal MD4Final #endif #if MD == 5 #define MD_CTX MD5_CTX #define MDInit MD5Init #define MDUpdate MD5Update #define MDFinal MD5Final #endif /* Main driver. Arguments (may be any combination): -sstring - digests string -t - runs time trial -x - runs test script filename - digests file (none) - digests standard input */ int main (argc, argv) int argc; char *argv[]; { int i; if (argc > 1) for (i = 1; i < argc; i++) if (argv[i][0] == '-' && argv[i][1] == 's') MDString (argv[i] + 2); else if (strcmp (argv[i], "-t") == 0) MDTimeTrial (); else if (strcmp (argv[i], "-x") == 0) MDTestSuite (); else MDFile (argv[i]); else MDFilter (); return (0); } /* Digests a string and prints the result. */ static void MDString (string) char *string; { MD_CTX context; unsigned char digest[16]; unsigned int len = strlen (string); MDInit (&context); MDUpdate (&context, string, len); MDFinal (digest, &context); printf ("MD%d (\"%s\") = ", MD, string); MDPrint (digest); printf ("

"); } /* Measures the time to digest TEST_BLOCK_COUNT TEST_BLOCK_LEN-byte blocks. */ static void MDTimeTrial () { MD_CTX context; time_t endTime, startTime; unsigned char block[TEST_BLOCK_LEN], digest[16]; unsigned int i; printf ("MD%d time trial. Digesting %d %d-byte blocks ...", MD, TEST_BLOCK_LEN, TEST_BLOCK_COUNT); /* Initialize block */ for (i = 0; i < TEST_BLOCK_LEN; i++) block[i] = (unsigned char)(i & 0xff); /* Start timer */ time (&startTime); /* Digest blocks */ MDInit (&context); for (i = 0; i < TEST_BLOCK_COUNT; i++) MDUpdate (&context, block, TEST_BLOCK_LEN); MDFinal (digest, &context); /* Stop timer */ time (&endTime); printf (" done

"); printf ("Digest = "); MDPrint (digest); printf ("

Time = %ld seconds

", (long)(endTime-startTime)); printf ("Speed = %ld bytes/second

", (long)TEST_BLOCK_LEN * (long)TEST_BLOCK_COUNT/(endTime-startTime)); } /* Digests a reference suite of strings and prints the results. */ static void MDTestSuite () { printf ("MD%d test suite:

", MD); MDString (""); MDString ("a"); MDString ("abc"); MDString ("message digest"); MDString ("abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz"); MDString ("ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789"); MDString ("1234567890123456789012345678901234567890\ 1234567890123456789012345678901234567890"); } /* Digests a file and prints the result. */ static void MDFile (filename) char *filename; { FILE *file; MD_CTX context; int len; unsigned char buffer[1024], digest[16]; if ((file = fopen (filename, "rb")) == NULL) printf ("%s can't be opened

", filename); else { MDInit (&context); while (len = fread (buffer, 1, 1024, file)) MDUpdate (&context, buffer, len); MDFinal (digest, &context); fclose (file); printf ("MD%d (%s) = ", MD, filename); MDPrint (digest); printf ("

"); } } /* Digests the standard input and prints the result. */ static void MDFilter () { MD_CTX context; int len; unsigned char buffer[16], digest[16]; MDInit (&context); while (len = fread (buffer, 1, 16, stdin)) MDUpdate (&context, buffer, len); MDFinal (digest, &context); MDPrint (digest); printf ("

"); } /* Prints a message digest in hexadecimal. */ static void MDPrint (digest) unsigned char digest[16]; { unsigned int i; for (i = 0; i < 16; i++) printf ("%02x", digest[i]); }

MD2

Полное название "The MD2 Message Digest Algorithm". Алгоритм разработан в 1989 году. Состоит из 5 шагов (выравнивание на 16, добавление контрольной суммы, инициализация MD буффера, поблочная обработка сообщения, формирование хэша). Реализация алгоритма на языке Си представлена ниже (взято из RFC1319):

/* MD2.H - header file for MD2C.C */ /* Copyright (C) 1990-2, RSA Data Security, Inc. Created 1990. All rights reserved. License to copy and use this software is granted for non-commercial Internet Privacy-Enhanced Mail provided that it is identified as the "RSA Data Security, Inc. MD2 Message Digest Algorithm" in all material mentioning or referencing this software or this function. RSA Data Security, Inc. makes no representations concerning either the merchantability of this software or the suitability of this software for any particular purpose. It is provided "as is" without express or implied warranty of any kind. These notices must be retained in any copies of any part of this documentation and/or software. */ typedef struct { unsigned char state[16]; /* state */ unsigned char checksum[16]; /* checksum */ unsigned int count; /* number of bytes, modulo 16 */ unsigned char buffer[16]; /* input buffer */ } MD2_CTX; void MD2Init PROTO_LIST ((MD2_CTX *)); void MD2Update PROTO_LIST ((MD2_CTX *, unsigned char *, unsigned int)); void MD2Final PROTO_LIST ((unsigned char [16], MD2_CTX *));

/* MD2C.C - RSA Data Security, Inc., MD2 message-digest algorithm */ /* Copyright (C) 1990-2, RSA Data Security, Inc. Created 1990. All rights reserved. License to copy and use this software is granted for non-commercial Internet Privacy-Enhanced Mail provided that it is identified as the "RSA Data Security, Inc. MD2 Message Digest Algorithm" in all material mentioning or referencing this software or this function. RSA Data Security, Inc. makes no representations concerning either the merchantability of this software or the suitability of this software for any particular purpose. It is provided "as is" without express or implied warranty of any kind. These notices must be retained in any copies of any part of this documentation and/or software. */ #include "global.h" #include "md2.h" static void MD2Transform PROTO_LIST ((unsigned char [16], unsigned char [16], unsigned char [16])); static void MD2_memcpy PROTO_LIST ((POINTER, POINTER, unsigned int)); static void MD2_memset PROTO_LIST ((POINTER, int, unsigned int)); /* Permutation of 0..255 constructed from the digits of pi. It gives a "random" nonlinear byte substitution operation. */ static unsigned char PI_SUBST[256] = { 41, 46, 67, 201, 162, 216, 124, 1, 61, 54, 84, 161, 236, 240, 6, 19, 98, 167, 5, 243, 192, 199, 115, 140, 152, 147, 43, 217, 188, 76, 130, 202, 30, 155, 87, 60, 253, 212, 224, 22, 103, 66, 111, 24, 138, 23, 229, 18, 190, 78, 196, 214, 218, 158, 222, 73, 160, 251, 245, 142, 187, 47, 238, 122, 169, 104, 121, 145, 21, 178, 7, 63, 148, 194, 16, 137, 11, 34, 95, 33, 128, 127, 93, 154, 90, 144, 50, 39, 53, 62, 204, 231, 191, 247, 151, 3, 255, 25, 48, 179, 72, 165, 181, 209, 215, 94, 146, 42, 172, 86, 170, 198, 79, 184, 56, 210, 150, 164, 125, 182, 118, 252, 107, 226, 156, 116, 4, 241, 69, 157, 112, 89, 100, 113, 135, 32, 134, 91, 207, 101, 230, 45, 168, 2, 27, 96, 37, 173, 174, 176, 185, 246, 28, 70, 97, 105, 52, 64, 126, 15, 85, 71, 163, 35, 221, 81, 175, 58, 195, 92, 249, 206, 186, 197, 234, 38, 44, 83, 13, 110, 133, 40, 132, 9, 211, 223, 205, 244, 65, 129, 77, 82, 106, 220, 55, 200, 108, 193, 171, 250, 36, 225, 123, 8, 12, 189, 177, 74, 120, 136, 149, 139, 227, 99, 232, 109, 233, 203, 213, 254, 59, 0, 29, 57, 242, 239, 183, 14, 102, 88, 208, 228, 166, 119, 114, 248, 235, 117, 75, 10, 49, 68, 80, 180, 143, 237, 31, 26, 219, 153, 141, 51, 159, 17, 131, 20 }; static unsigned char *PADDING[] = { (unsigned char *)"", (unsigned char *)"\001", (unsigned char *)"\002\002", (unsigned char *)"\003\003\003", (unsigned char *)"\004\004\004\004", (unsigned char *)"\005\005\005\005\005", (unsigned char *)"\006\006\006\006\006\006", (unsigned char *)"\007\007\007\007\007\007\007", (unsigned char *)"\010\010\010\010\010\010\010\010", (unsigned char *)"\011\011\011\011\011\011\011\011\011", (unsigned char *)"\012\012\012\012\012\012\012\012\012\012", (unsigned char *)"\013\013\013\013\013\013\013\013\013\013\013", (unsigned char *)"\014\014\014\014\014\014\014\014\014\014\014\014", (unsigned char *) "\015\015\015\015\015\015\015\015\015\015\015\015\015", (unsigned char *) "\016\016\016\016\016\016\016\016\016\016\016\016\016\016", (unsigned char *) "\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017\017", (unsigned char *) "\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020\020" }; /* MD2 initialization. Begins an MD2 operation, writing a new context. */ void MD2Init (context) MD2_CTX *context; /* context */ { context->count = 0; MD2_memset ((POINTER)context->state, 0, sizeof (context->state)); MD2_memset ((POINTER)context->checksum, 0, sizeof (context->checksum)); } /* MD2 block update operation. Continues an MD2 message-digest operation, processing another message block, and updating the context. */ void MD2Update (context, input, inputLen) MD2_CTX *context; /* context */ unsigned char *input; /* input block */ unsigned int inputLen; /* length of input block */ { unsigned int i, index, partLen; /* Update number of bytes mod 16 */ index = context->count; context->count = (index + inputLen) & 0xf; partLen = 16 - index; /* Transform as many times as possible. */ if (inputLen >= partLen) { MD2_memcpy ((POINTER)&context->buffer[index], (POINTER)input, partLen); MD2Transform (context->state, context->checksum, context->buffer); for (i = partLen; i + 15 < inputLen; i += 16) MD2Transform (context->state, context->checksum, &input[i]); index = 0; } else i = 0; /* Buffer remaining input */ MD2_memcpy ((POINTER)&context->buffer[index], (POINTER)&input[i], inputLen-i); } /* MD2 finalization. Ends an MD2 message-digest operation, writing the message digest and zeroizing the context. */ void MD2Final (digest, context) unsigned char digest[16]; /* message digest */ MD2_CTX *context; /* context */ { unsigned int index, padLen; /* Pad out to multiple of 16. */ index = context->count; padLen = 16 - index; MD2Update (context, PADDING[padLen], padLen); /* Extend with checksum */ MD2Update (context, context->checksum, 16); /* Store state in digest */ MD2_memcpy ((POINTER)digest, (POINTER)context->state, 16); /* Zeroize sensitive information. */ MD2_memset ((POINTER)context, 0, sizeof (*context)); } /* MD2 basic transformation. Transforms state and updates checksum based on block. */ static void MD2Transform (state, checksum, block) unsigned char state[16]; unsigned char checksum[16]; unsigned char block[16]; { unsigned int i, j, t; unsigned char x[48]; /* Form encryption block from state, block, state ^ block. */ MD2_memcpy ((POINTER)x, (POINTER)state, 16); MD2_memcpy ((POINTER)x+16, (POINTER)block, 16); for (i = 0; i < 16; i++) x[i+32] = state[i] ^ block[i]; /* Encrypt block (18 rounds). */ t = 0; for (i = 0; i < 18; i++) { for (j = 0; j < 48; j++) t = x[j] ^= PI_SUBST[t]; t = (t + i) & 0xff; } /* Save new state */ MD2_memcpy ((POINTER)state, (POINTER)x, 16); /* Update checksum. */ t = checksum[15]; for (i = 0; i < 16; i++) t = checksum[i] ^= PI_SUBST[block[i] ^ t]; /* Zeroize sensitive information. */ MD2_memset ((POINTER)x, 0, sizeof (x)); } /* Note: Replace "for loop" with standard memcpy if possible. */ static void MD2_memcpy (output, input, len) POINTER output; POINTER input; unsigned int len; { unsigned int i; for (i = 0; i < len; i++) output[i] = input[i]; } /* Note: Replace "for loop" with standard memset if possible. */ static void MD2_memset (output, value, len) POINTER output; int value; unsigned int len; { unsigned int i; for (i = 0; i < len; i++) ((char *)output)[i] = (char)value; }

MD4

"Message Digest 4". Разработан в 1990 году.

MD5

Разработан в 1991 году.

А = 01 23 45 67; В = 89 AB CD EF; С = FE DC BA 98; D = 76 54 32 10.

